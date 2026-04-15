Sensex and Nifty surge 8.5% in April after U.S.-Iran cease-fire

Sunil Singhania cites government infrastructure spending

According to Sunil Singhania from Abakkus Asset Manager, India's market strength comes from solid local demand and big government spending on infrastructure, even though energy costs and supply chain issues are still hurdles.

He points out that recent corrections have made stocks more attractive for investors.

If Nifty holds its ground, there could be more gains ahead; Morgan Stanley even predicts Sensex could hit 95,000 by December 2026.

Overall, experts see India's markets as tough enough to weather global ups and downs and possibly set up for long-term growth.