Sensex at 77,044 as Nifty tops 24,000 on global gains
Business
The Indian stock market kicked off Monday on a strong note, with the Sensex climbing 380 points to 77,044 and Nifty crossing 24,000.
This upbeat mood followed mixed US market trading, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs, and fresh highs in Japan and South Korea, with global cues remaining supportive after gains on Wall Street.
Global markets buoyed, oil worries India
A wave of optimism about the US economy (and hopes that interest rate hikes might pause) pushed global stocks higher.
On the flip side, rising crude oil prices (up nearly 2% to $107 a barrel) due to supply disruptions could be a worry for India's economy.
Meanwhile, AI investments are shaking up capital flows worldwide, especially benefiting tech giants in South Korea and Taiwan.