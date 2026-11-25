Sensex at 83,957.58 and Nifty up 1.7% after Monday dip
Big day for the Indian stock market: Sensex was at 83,957.58 around 9:30am and Nifty was at 25,781.05 around 9:30am up 1.7%.
This jump comes right after Monday's dip and has definitely caught everyone's attention.
Crude falls, FIIs bought ₹5,672cr
A mix of falling crude oil prices and strong buying from foreign investors did the trick. FIIs purchased equities worth ₹5,672 crore on Monday.
Plus, with India Vix (the market fear index) dropping more than 3%, it looks like investor nerves have calmed down for now, helping fuel today's surge.