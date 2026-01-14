Sensex bounces back after losing streak, but Nifty still wobbly
After declines in six of the past seven sessions, the Sensex bounced up over 250 points by mid-morning on Wednesday.
Nifty tried to hold above 25,700 but stayed shaky.
Why does this matter?
Markets have been sliding lately—down about 2.5% in just a week—mostly because foreign investors pulled out big money and tariff worries are spooking everyone.
If Nifty drops below 25,550, things could get rougher; but if it climbs past 25,900 again, that's a good sign for bulls.
What's moving the markets?
Metal and energy stocks got a boost from bargain hunters (think Tata Steel and Coal India), while IT and consumer shares stayed under pressure.
Indian institutional investors stepped in to buy when foreign funds sold off.
Globally, Asian markets looked upbeat—Japan's Nikkei even hit a new record thanks to a weaker yen.