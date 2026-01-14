Yajur Fibers lists at 20% discount to IPO price

Yajur Fibers, part of the Kankaria Group, made its stock market debut on the BSE SME platform this Wednesday, opening at ₹139.20 per share—about 20% below its IPO price of ₹174. This gives the company a market cap of ₹315.75 crore.

IPO numbers and subscription The company raised ₹120.41 crore by issuing 69.2 lakh shares in a price range of ₹168-174 between January 7 and 9.

The IPO was subscribed 1.33 times and didn't see any gray market buzz, with no extra premium before listing.

What does Yajur Fibres actually do? Yajur Fibres makes high-quality cottonized bast fibers like flax, jute, and hemp using its own tech—helping textile mills use more sustainable materials without needing to change their existing setups.