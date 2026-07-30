Sensex climbs 330 points to 7,984.60, Nifty gains nearly 88
Business
Thursday was a good day for the stock market: Sensex climbed 330 points and Nifty rose nearly 88 points, mostly thanks to strong IT stocks and steady buying by foreign investors.
If you're tracking numbers, Sensex hit 7,984.60 and Nifty reached 24,337.95 by late afternoon.
Nifty IT up 20.3% in July
The Nifty IT index surged 20.3% in July, its best month in six years, as investors shifted focus to Indian tech companies while global interest in AI stocks cooled off.
India's limited exposure to pure AI and chip firms made it a safer pick during recent selloffs.
Plus, foreign investors poured in nearly ₹3,000 crore on Wednesday, and falling crude oil prices helped lower import costs and ease inflation worries, lifting market confidence even more.