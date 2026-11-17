Sensex climbs 427.40 to 82,532.19 on foreign investor interest
Sensex climbed 427.40 points on Tuesday, closing at 82,532.19, while Nifty added 96.30 points to finish at 25,387.40.
The boost came from strong foreign investor interest and cheaper crude oil, which especially helped banking stocks shine.
Brent crude, strong rupee buoy markets
A drop in Brent crude prices and a stronger rupee kept spirits high for the second day in a row.
According to Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking, buying picked up through the day despite some market swings. Sustained FII inflows showed real confidence.
Things are looking pretty lively on Dalal Street right now.