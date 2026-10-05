Sensex climbs 476 points as banks and metals lead gains

The stock market opened higher in early trade on Monday, October 5, 2026, with Sensex climbing 476.44 points to 72,386.14 and Nifty up by 107 points at 22,528.95.

The main boost came from strong buying in banking and metal stocks: public sector banks especially stood out, pushing their index up by over 1.5%.

Metal stocks weren't far behind with solid gains too.