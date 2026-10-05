Sensex climbs 476 points as banks and metals lead gains
The stock market opened higher in early trade on Monday, October 5, 2026, with Sensex climbing 476.44 points to 72,386.14 and Nifty up by 107 points at 22,528.95.
The main boost came from strong buying in banking and metal stocks: public sector banks especially stood out, pushing their index up by over 1.5%.
Metal stocks weren't far behind with solid gains too.
Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank gain
Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank led the pack with share prices rising more than 2%. Midcap and smallcap indices also saw modest gains.
On the flip side, IT stocks slipped as investors assessed earnings and outlook from global IT major Accenture, while auto and pharma shares dipped slightly.
All eyes are now on the RBI's policy decision this week, and many expect a small rate hike that could help banks even more despite headwinds from elevated crude prices, high US bond yields and sustained FII selling.