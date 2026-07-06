Sensex climbs 521 as Nifty rises 160 on Monday
Business
The Indian stock market kept its winning streak alive on Monday, with the Sensex climbing 521 points to close at 78,285 and the Nifty finishing up 160 points at 24,430.
The rally was mainly powered by strong performances from major banks, plus solid gains in auto and real estate stocks.
HDFC Bank gains 4% Monday
HDFC Bank led the charge with a 4% jump after a strong first-quarter update, while ICICI Bank also boosted the momentum, helping Nifty Bank rise by 353 points.
Real estate and auto shares were among Monday's top performers.
Reliance Industries continued its upward run this month, and Mahindra & Mahindra added to the positive mood.