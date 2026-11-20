Sensex closes above 83,000 and Nifty ends at 25,514
Big day for Indian markets! The Sensex closed above 83,000 for the first time after the war, jumping 990 points to hit a nine-month high.
Nifty also climbed by 286 points to finish at 25,514.
This rally was powered by easing tensions in West Asia, more foreign investment coming in, and lower commodity prices.
Auto banking consumer stocks lead gains
Auto, banking, and consumer stocks stole the spotlight: Maruti Suzuki soared 7.6%, while Mahindra & Mahindra and Axis Bank weren't far behind.
Crude oil prices dropping to $92 a barrel helped cool inflation worries and boosted the rupee to ₹93.29 against the dollar.
Plus, foreign investors poured over ₹1 lakh crore into Indian stocks this month, a strong vote of confidence in the market's future.