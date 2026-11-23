Sensex crashes 1,700 points from day's high
What's the story
The Indian stock market witnessed a major correction today, with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty plunging over 1% each. The fall was largely led by heavy selling in private and public sector banks as well as metal stocks. The broader market was also affected, with the Nifty Midcap 150 and Smallcap 250 indices trading in the red. The Sensex fell over 1,700 points from its day's high of 84,662 to hit an intraday low of 82,946 at around noon.
Market dynamics
Profit-booking after recent rally
The current market correction comes after a stellar rally this month, with Nifty surging over 10% and on course to post its best month since 2020.
As the Indian stock market nears its previous peaks, investors are rushing to book profits at these elevated levels.
The Nifty50 is just over 2% away from its all-time high of 26,373.20 while Sensex is less than 3% away from its record peak of 86,159.
Index impact
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank crash up to 2.5%
The fall in the market was also influenced by major constituents such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank crashing up to 2.5% on Monday.
Private lender HDFC Bank, which constitutes 9.9% of the entire Nifty basket, dipped 2% on profit booking after a massive 20% surge in the last one month.
This is because Nifty is a market-capitalization-weighted index where heavyweight stocks have more say in its movement.
Global influence
Indian market under global pressure
The Indian stock market is also feeling the heat from global factors such as fears of a US Federal Reserve rate hike.
Markets are currently pricing in a 93% chance of an interest rate hike at the Fed's December policy meeting.
This has led to speculation that foreign investors may pull money out of Indian equities into US markets, triggering FPI outflows and putting pressure on Indian stock valuations.
Currency impact
Indian rupee heading toward 93 per US dollar mark
The Indian rupee also fell sharply today, heading toward the 93 per US dollar mark after closing at 92.67 on Friday.
A weakening rupee makes imports, especially crude oil, more expensive for Indian companies and fuels inflation.
It also reduces dollar-denominated returns for foreign investors, which could trigger FPI outflows from the market.
However, export-oriented sectors such as IT and pharmaceuticals stand to gain as their dollar earnings translate into higher rupee values.