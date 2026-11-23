The current market correction comes after a stellar rally this month, with Nifty surging over 10% and on course to post its best month since 2020.

As the Indian stock market nears its previous peaks, investors are rushing to book profits at these elevated levels.

The Nifty50 is just over 2% away from its all-time high of 26,373.20 while Sensex is less than 3% away from its record peak of 86,159.