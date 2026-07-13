Sensex crashes 700 points: What's behind today's decline?

Sectoral slump

Broader markets also fall today

The broader markets also fell into the red, with Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices falling up to 0.5% each. The India VIX, which measures market volatility, surged over 8% to 13.24 in the morning session today. Sectorally, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services, and Nifty Metal dropped over 1%, while Nifty IT bucked the trend with a nearly 0.7% rise during today's trading session.