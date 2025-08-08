Next Article
Sensex crashes 765 points as Trump slaps tariffs on India
Indian stock markets took a hit on Friday after US President Donald Trump slapped new tariffs on Indian exports.
The Sensex fell 765 points (0.95%) to close at 79,857.79, and the Nifty lost 233 points (0.95%) to end at 24,363.30—wiping out ₹5 lakh crore in market value.
Banks, financials slip nearly 1%
Every sector ended in the red, with Realty, Consumer Durables, and Metal stocks dropping up to 2%.
Even banks and financials slipped nearly 1%.
Still, not everything was gloomy—NTPC, Titan Company, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories managed to post gains despite the broader sell-off.