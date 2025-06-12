What's the story

The Indian stock market witnessed a major slump today, with the BSE Sensex crashing over 900 points to hit a low of 81,531 earlier today.

The NSE Nifty also plummeted by nearly 300 points, falling below the crucial mark of 24,850.

The market capitalization of all listed companies on the BSE dropped by ₹4.19 lakh crore to ₹451 lakh crore due to widespread selling across sectors.

Following the Air India mishap in Ahmedabad, aviations stocks fell over 3%.