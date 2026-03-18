Sensex crosses 76,700 for 1st time, Nifty settles above 23,700
Markets kicked off the week on a high, with Sensex jumping 633 points to close at 76,704 and Nifty crossing the 23,700 mark.
This comes after a wild week of swings and global jitters over West Asia tensions and oil prices.
IT stocks lead the rally
IT stocks bounced back with a 2.8% jump as fears around AI cooled off and brokerages turned optimistic.
The auto sector also climbed nearly 2%, while heavyweights such as Reliance and L&T also advanced on a strong earnings outlook.
Mid-caps and small-caps joined in too, showing broad market confidence as oil prices steadied thanks to an Iraq-Kurdistan deal.
Rupee hits all-time low
While stocks soared, the rupee slid to an all-time low of ₹92.63 against the US dollar.
A weaker rupee could make imports costlier and add to inflationary pressures.