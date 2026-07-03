Sensex crosses 78,150 as Nifty hits 24,378.15 led by IT Business Jul 03, 2026

Big day for Indian markets!

On Friday, the Sensex shot up by over 500 points to cross the 78,150 mark, while the Nifty hit a fresh high at 24,378.15.

The main reason? IT stocks are on a roll and pulling the rest of the market along for the ride.