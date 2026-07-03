Sensex crosses 78,150 as Nifty hits 24,378.15 led by IT
Big day for Indian markets!
On Friday, the Sensex shot up by over 500 points to cross the 78,150 mark, while the Nifty hit a fresh high at 24,378.15.
The main reason? IT stocks are on a roll and pulling the rest of the market along for the ride.
Nifty IT rises 3% consecutively
IT was definitely in the spotlight: Nifty IT jumped 3% for its second straight day of gains. Healthcare and realty also saw some action.
Meanwhile, PSU Bank struggled and dropped more than 1%.
Among individual stocks, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and Sun Pharma were top winners; SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank lost ground.
Nearly 1,850 stocks advanced
The vibe was pretty positive overall: nearly 1,850 stocks advanced and about 130 hit their highest point in a year.
Midcaps like Mahindra Finance and National Aluminium got noticed today.
In smallcaps, Zensar Technologies made waves with gains between 3% and a whopping 11%.