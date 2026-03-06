Sensex crosses 80,000 mark again
After a rough few days, the Indian stock market bounced back big on Thursday.
The Sensex shot up nearly 900 points to close above 80,000, while the Nifty settled just below that mark.
Domestic investors stepped in with major buys
If you follow markets or invest—even casually—this rebound signals renewed confidence after recent losses tied to global tensions.
The BSE's total value jumped by ₹5.7 lakh crore, and the rupee got stronger too.
Domestic investors stepped in with major buys, helping steady things even as foreign investors pulled out.
Overall market volatility dropped by 10%
The main boost came from US President Trump promising to keep oil flowing through a key global route after Iran briefly blocked it—calming fears.
Energy stocks like Reliance surged, and overall market volatility dropped by 10%, showing investors are feeling more optimistic for now.