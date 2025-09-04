Sensex crosses 80,950 mark, Nifty settles above 24,800 Business Sep 04, 2025

The Indian stock market started strong on Thursday after GST relief news, but couldn't hold onto all its early gains.

Around noon, the Sensex was up 387 points at 80,955, and the Nifty rose just above 24,800—with some ups and downs coinciding with the first Thursday expiry of Sensex derivatives.