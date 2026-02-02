Sensex crosses 81,600 mark, Nifty settles above 25,000 Business Feb 02, 2026

The Indian stock market bounced back on Monday, February 2, 2026 after a rough week, with the Sensex soaring 902 points to close at 81,625 and Nifty crossing the 25,000 mark.

This sharp rebound comes right after both indices suffered one of the largest percentage drops in six years following the Union Budget.