Sensex crosses 81,600 mark, Nifty settles above 25,000
The Indian stock market bounced back on Monday, February 2, 2026 after a rough week, with the Sensex soaring 902 points to close at 81,625 and Nifty crossing the 25,000 mark.
This sharp rebound comes right after both indices suffered one of the largest percentage drops in six years following the Union Budget.
Value buying picks up
If you're tracking your investments or just curious about what's moving the markets, here's why this is big:
Value buying picked up after a proposed hike in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on derivatives led to sell-offs and volatility.
Falling global oil prices also helped cool inflation worries—always good news for everyone's wallet.
Electronics stocks lead the way
Electronics stocks led the way, with Syrma SGS Technology and Dixon Technologies jumping nearly 6% and 4%.
Adani Ports was also among top gainers.
Market experts point to optimism around India's projected 10% GDP growth as fueling this positive energy.