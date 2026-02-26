Sensex crosses 82,400 for 1st time
India's stock markets kicked off Thursday on a positive note—Nifty50 crossed 25,500 and Sensex climbed to 82,467.
IT stocks like HCL Tech and TCS were the main drivers behind this early boost.
FPIs, DIIs pouring money into Indian stocks
If you're tracking where money is moving, both foreign and domestic investors are putting big cash into Indian stocks right now.
On Wednesday alone, FPIs invested nearly ₹3,000 crore while DIIs added over ₹5,000 crore. It's a sign of growing confidence in the market.
Nifty50 is currently between 25,300 and 25,900
The Nifty50 is bouncing between 25,300 and 25,900 points—so if you're thinking about investing or trading soon, keep an eye out for profit-taking at higher levels.
The real action seems to be in IT stocks leading the charge this week.