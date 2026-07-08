Sensex declines 600 points: What's behind today's fall?

Oil market

US airstrikes on Iran raise oil prices

The surge in oil prices comes after the US conducted airstrikes on Iran and reinstated sanctions on Iranian crude sales. Brent crude futures gained 5.49% to $75.94 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased by 2.84% to $72.44 per barrel in early trade today. The US Central Command said these strikes were in retaliation for Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.