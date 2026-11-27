Sensex down 339 points as investors book profits in tech
Indian stock markets started Friday on a low note, snapping their two-day winning streak.
The Sensex fell 339 points to 83,958.53 and the Nifty slipped 73.10 points to 25,812.35 in early trade.
The main reason? Investors booked profits in big tech names like TCS, HCL Tech, and Infosys.
HDFC Bank and Reliance also pulled the market down a bit, though Titan, Tata Steel, and Power Grid managed some gains.
Foreign inflows into Indian stocks 5,843.33cr
While Indian markets dipped, Asian indices like South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei actually saw gains, even as oil prices stayed high due to Middle East tensions.
Interestingly, foreign investors put ₹5,843.33 crore into Indian stocks just yesterday.
Markets had been climbing earlier this week, but today's profit-booking has paused that momentum for now.