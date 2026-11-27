Indian stock markets started Friday on a low note, snapping their two-day winning streak.

The Sensex fell 339 points to 83,958.53 and the Nifty slipped 73.10 points to 25,812.35 in early trade.

The main reason? Investors booked profits in big tech names like TCS, HCL Tech, and Infosys.

HDFC Bank and Reliance also pulled the market down a bit, though Titan, Tata Steel, and Power Grid managed some gains.