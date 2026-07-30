Sensex down 57, Nifty slips to 24,240 on profit-taking
Business
Indian stock markets took a step back this Thursday, with both Sensex and Nifty slipping as investors locked in profits and global oil prices surged.
By mid-afternoon, Sensex was down 57 points at 77,597, while Nifty dropped nearly 10 points to 24,240.
More stocks were falling than rising, showing a cautious mood across the board.
Analysts say Nifty must clear 24,300
Oil prices shot up almost 2.5% to around $92 per barrel after US strikes on Iranian targets raised worries about supply from the Persian Gulf.
This put extra pressure on markets already facing resistance.
Analysts say Nifty needs to break past 24,300 for any real upward momentum.
For now, investors seem content to stay careful and watch how things unfold.