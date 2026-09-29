Sensex down 622.71 points, Nifty falls 184.85 amid oil prices

The Indian stock market had a rough Tuesday, with the Sensex down 622.71 points, or 0.86%, at 72,149.01 and the Nifty down 184.85 points.

The main reasons? Soaring crude oil prices (Brent crude was trading at $107.12 a barrel) and steady selling by foreign investors.

Since India is one of the world's biggest crude importers, these price hikes can really strain the economy.