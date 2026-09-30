Sensex down over 20% in dollar terms, Nifty down 18.6%
Business
This year, the Sensex has fallen over 20% in dollar terms: the steepest in 15 years.
The rupee's drop of 6.4% made things even tougher for foreign investors, who are now seeing smaller returns when they cash out.
The Nifty index isn't far behind, down about 18.6% in dollar value.
Domestic mutual funds add 4.98L/cr inflows
Global trends are a big part of the story: slower earnings growth, more money flowing into AI-focused markets like South Korea and Taiwan, and US tariffs have all pulled attention away from Indian stocks.
Rising oil prices due to tensions in West Asia haven't helped either.
Still, domestic mutual funds have stepped up with ₹4.98 lakh crore in inflows, helping cushion some of the blow even as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and TCS saw major losses in market value.