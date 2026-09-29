Sensex drops 212.37 points as Nifty slips 64.95 points
Business
Not the brightest start for the markets this Tuesday: Sensex dropped by 212.37 points and Nifty slipped 64.95 points at opening.
Sectors like auto, metal, FMCG, and finance all took a hit as selling pressure swept across the board.
High US yields spook India markets
Auto and metal stocks saw some of the biggest drops, but pharma and healthcare managed to hold up with small gains.
Volatility ticked up too as investors stayed cautious.
Globally, high US bond yields are spooking markets here as well, raising concerns about India's economic growth ahead.
Even the rupee edged down a bit against the US dollar this morning.