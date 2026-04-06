Sensex drops 225 points to 73,093.57 as Nifty slips 65
Business
The Indian stock market opened the week on a down note: Sensex dropped by 225 points to 73,093.57, and Nifty slipped 65 points to 22,648.10 in early trade.
Among 30 Sensex constituents, 17 were trading in the red, while Trent, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and HCL Tech were trading higher.
Geopolitical tensions, oil prices spark selloffs
Rising geopolitical tensions and climbing crude oil prices made investors nervous, sparking selloffs across key sectors.
Indian rupee strengthens against US dollar
While stocks struggled, the Indian rupee actually strengthened against the US dollar, thanks in part to the Reserve Bank of India's recent moves, showing some resilience even as markets wobbled.