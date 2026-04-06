Sensex drops 225 points to 73,093.57 as Nifty slips 65 Business Apr 06, 2026

The Indian stock market opened the week on a down note: Sensex dropped by 225 points to 73,093.57, and Nifty slipped 65 points to 22,648.10 in early trade.

Among 30 Sensex constituents, 17 were trading in the red, while Trent, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and HCL Tech were trading higher.