Sensex falls 183 points as Nifty drops to 24,207.75
Business
The stock market had a bit of a dip this Wednesday: Sensex fell 183 points to 77,472.94 and Nifty dropped 127 points to 24,207.75.
Still, mid-cap and small-cap stocks held up well, with the Nifty Smallcap 250 actually rising by 0.6%.
Investors cautious before US inflation
Investors played it safe ahead of key US inflation data coming out soon.
Banking and metal stocks stood out thanks to easing domestic bond yields and better prospects for realization.
On the flip side, IT stocks like Infosys struggled after news that US visa appointments are on pause.
Top Nifty 50 gainers and losers
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, and JSW Steel were today's top gainers in the Nifty 50 club.
Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel and Infosys saw notable losses.