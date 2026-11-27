Sensex falls 187.11 points, Nifty slips to 25,855.65 amid profit-taking
The Indian stock market took a breather this Friday morning: Sensex dropped 187.11 points to 84,141.48, while Nifty slipped to 25,855.65.
After a week of small gains and recent rallies, investors decided to cash in some profits.
Add in high crude oil prices (around $96 a barrel) thanks to global tensions, and it's no surprise the mood was a bit cautious.
Anand James: Nifty support at 25,750
Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments Anand James suggests keeping an eye on Nifty's support at 25,750.
If it dips below that mark, things could slide further toward 25,300.
So for now, investors are playing it safe and watching the numbers closely.