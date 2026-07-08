Sensex falls 2.1% Nifty 50 falls 2.03% on U.S.-Iran tensions
Indian stock markets had a rough Tuesday; Sensex dropped 2.1% and Nifty 50 fell 2.03%, would be the sharpest fall in over two months if the losses hold.
The big reason? Fresh tensions between the US and Iran spooked investors, with aviation stocks like IndiGo especially hard hit (down 5.5%) on worries about possible travel disruptions.
Trump ceasefire declaration sparks market selloff
The market panic started after US President Trump declared the ceasefire with Iran "over" at a NATO summit, following renewed military strikes on both sides.
Iran threatened to control key shipping routes, and Trump dismissed more peace talks, raising fears about global trade and sending investors scrambling to sell.
The uncertainty hit several sectors, but airlines felt it most as concerns grew over how the conflict could impact flights and travel plans.