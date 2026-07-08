Sensex falls 500 points after Donald Trump cuts Iran ties
Business
The Indian stock market took a hit on Wednesday morning, with the Sensex dropping 500 points in just 15 minutes.
This sharp fall came right after US President Trump cut ties with Iran, calling its leaders "sick people" and saying he's done negotiating.
The news rattled investors and added to global market jitters.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard attacks US bases
Not wasting any time, Iran's Revolutionary Guard responded by attacking US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, and even shot down a US drone.
Air raid sirens went off, and Kuwait confirmed its defenses were active against "hostile" attacks.
With things escalating quickly, investors everywhere are watching closely, no surprise the markets are feeling shaky right now.