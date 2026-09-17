Sensex falls 94.43 points and Nifty barely changes amid worries
Business
Sensex and Nifty both dipped on Thursday, with Sensex dropping 94.43 points and Nifty barely changing.
The mood was mixed (more stocks rose than fell), but overall, the market couldn't shake off some big-picture worries.
US Fed hike unnerves India investors
A rate hike from the US Federal Reserve made investors nervous about putting money into emerging markets like India.
IT stocks took a hit too, falling 0.7%, since there's concern that US companies might cut back on tech spending.
Plus, with lots of new IPOs (like the upcoming NSE one) grabbing attention, less money is flowing into regular stocks right now.
All these factors combined to pull the market down for the day.