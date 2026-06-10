Sensex falls about 200 points as Nifty slips below 23,350 Business Jun 10, 2026

Indian stock markets took a dip on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling about 200 points from the day's high and Nifty falling below 23,350.

After a recent rally, more stocks declined than gained: out of more than 3,700 traded shares, only around 1,600 were up while over 2,100 fell.