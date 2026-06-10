Sensex falls about 200 points as Nifty slips below 23,350
Business
Indian stock markets took a dip on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling about 200 points from the day's high and Nifty falling below 23,350.
After a recent rally, more stocks declined than gained: out of more than 3,700 traded shares, only around 1,600 were up while over 2,100 fell.
Foreign investors sell 4,566 cr
Investors booked profits after Tuesday's gains and foreign investors sold off ₹4,566 crore worth of shares in just one day.
Global vibes weren't great either: Asian markets like Japan and Hong Kong were down; Wall Street futures slipped, and metals stocks dropped over 1% ahead of key US inflation data.