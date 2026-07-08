Sensex falls more than 500 points amid US Iran tensions
Business
Indian stock markets took a hit this morning, with the Sensex dropping more than 500 points and the Nifty sliding too.
The main reason? Rising tensions between the US and Iran, which have pushed up oil prices and made investors extra cautious.
US strikes Iran, Brent at $76.1
The US launched strikes on Iran after accusing it of attacking ships, and Iran reportedly hit back at Bahrain and Kuwait.
This has sent oil prices climbing (Brent crude jumped to $76.1 a barrel) and spiked market volatility in India.
The uncertainty isn't just local: everyone waits to see what happens next.