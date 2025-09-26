Sensex falls nearly 400 points, Nifty slips below 24,800

Pharma stocks take a hit

If you're tracking your investments or thinking about entering the market, this dip is a heads-up.

US President Trump's move to slap 100% tariffs on branded and patented drugs starting October 1 has rattled Indian pharma stocks—Nifty Pharma dropped over 2%, and Sun Pharma slid more than 3%.

There's also concern that future tariffs could hit India's $10 billion generic drug exports to the US.