Sensex falls over 200 points, private banks drag Indian market

The Indian stock market started the week on a down note.

Sensex fell over 200 points to 74,512 at 9.55am while Nifty dipped below 23,100.

Private banks like Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were the main reason for this drop.

Even broader indexes like the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 slid about 0.5%.