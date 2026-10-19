Sensex falls over 200 points, private banks drag Indian market
Business
The Indian stock market started the week on a down note.
Sensex fell over 200 points to 74,512 at 9.55am while Nifty dipped below 23,100.
Private banks like Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were the main reason for this drop.
Even broader indexes like the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 slid about 0.5%.
PSU banks jump, SBI gains
While most of the market was in the red, PSU banks stood out with nearly a 3% jump. SBI also gained around 2%.
In contrast, private bank stocks slipped by more than 1%.
UltraTech Cement gained around 2%, while Reliance Industries and TCS gained around 1% each.
Analysts say rising Brent crude prices could keep things bumpy for now and suggest watching individual stocks closely in this volatile phase.