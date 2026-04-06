Sensex falls over 500 points: What's behind today's decline?

The Indian stock market opened on a bearish note today, with the BSE Sensex down by 500 points or 0.54% at 72,810.57 and the NSE Nifty down by 140 points or 0.47% to below 22,600 at 22,580.35 in early trade. The downturn is mainly attributed to rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions caused by the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran in West Asia.

Market trends Most active stocks Out of the 30 Sensex stocks, 19 were in the red. Reliance, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel fell by up to 2.31% in early trade. However, some stocks like Trent, Titan Tech Mahindra Infosys Axis Bank gained up to 5.40%. The broader market showed a similar trend with Nifty Smallcap100 down by 0.62% and NIFTY Midcap100 also falling slightly indicating a decline in risk appetite among investors amid heightened market volatility.

Market pressures Geopolitical tensions and crude oil prices The ongoing Iran-US war has intensified geopolitical tensions, with the Donald Trump administration urging Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for global oil and gas supplies. The conflict has disrupted this critical waterway, adding to uncertainty in global markets. Meanwhile, crude oil prices have surged amid the crisis, with Brent climbing to around $110 per barrel. This spike raises concerns over imported inflation and input cost pressures for India.

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