Sensex falls over 600 points, Nifty slips below 24,400 mark
On Friday, the Sensex dropped over 600 points and Nifty slipped below 24,400, marking the sixth straight week of losses for Indian stocks.
Investors are clearly feeling cautious as markets remain choppy.
Why is this dip happening?
If you invest or follow the economy, this dip could impact your portfolio and future returns.
The drop is being driven by US tariffs on Indian goods, weak corporate earnings, and foreign investors pulling out money—all adding up to worries about India's economic outlook.
What are the key factors driving this trend?
Big factors include new 50% US tariffs hitting key Indian exports like textiles and gems, disappointing company results, and a steady flow of foreign capital leaving the market.
All these pressures have made investors more nervous about what's next for India's growth.