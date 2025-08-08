SC allows recovery of ₹21,413 crore unpaid power bills

Audit of pending payments

The Supreme Court also told state regulators to audit and sort out all pending payments owed by power companies.

As of March 2024, three major distributors in Delhi (including Tata Power) had racked up ₹27,200 crore in unpaid dues.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission will oversee the whole process.

This move is meant to fix long-standing money gaps in the city's power sector and could mean big financial changes for both companies and everyday users.