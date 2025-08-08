SC allows recovery of ₹21,413 crore unpaid power bills
Big news for Delhi residents: Reliance Infrastructure is about to collect ₹21,413 crore in unpaid power bills from city consumers, thanks to a Supreme Court order.
These dues have built up over years because electricity rates didn't fully cover supply costs.
Starting April 2024, the amount will be recovered over four years—so you might see your electricity bill go up.
Audit of pending payments
The Supreme Court also told state regulators to audit and sort out all pending payments owed by power companies.
As of March 2024, three major distributors in Delhi (including Tata Power) had racked up ₹27,200 crore in unpaid dues.
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission will oversee the whole process.
This move is meant to fix long-standing money gaps in the city's power sector and could mean big financial changes for both companies and everyday users.