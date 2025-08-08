Reliance Infra soars 8% on SC's Delhi power companies' dues
Reliance Infrastructure's stock shot up nearly 8% after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of its Delhi power companies, BSES Yamuna and BSES Rajdhani.
The court said they can recover ₹21,413 crore in dues over the next four years, finally resolving a long-standing issue.
What this means for you
This decision gives a clear path for these companies to get their money back—good news for investors and anyone watching Reliance Infra's financial health.
But if you live in Delhi, keep an eye out: electricity bills could potentially see some changes as costs are spread out over time.
New rules for regulators
The Supreme Court also set new ground rules for regulators—like making sure tariffs match real costs and capping future dues at 3% of revenue needs.
Plus, all old dues must be settled by April 2028.
This should potentially mean fewer surprises (and hopefully less drama) around your power bills going forward.