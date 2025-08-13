Sensex gains 213 points as India's inflation cools
Sensex kicked off Wednesday with a 212.66-point boost, landing at 80,448.25, after India's July retail inflation dropped to its lowest in eight years.
This cool-down has investors hoping for RBI interest rate cuts soon.
Nifty 50 followed the upbeat mood too, rising by 92.5 points to reach 24,579.90.
Nifty's top gainers and losers
Apollo Hospitals stole the spotlight on Nifty with a strong 6.19% jump, while Hindalco and Bharat Electronics also saw solid gains—though IndusInd Bank slipped despite the rally.
Even as foreign investors sold shares worth ₹3,398 crore on August 12, domestic buyers kept things steady by picking up ₹3,507 crore in stocks.
With US inflation steady at 2.7%, hopes for a US Fed rate cut are up too—plus gold prices ticked higher as more people looked for safer bets.