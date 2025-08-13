Sensex gains 213 points as India's inflation cools

Nifty's top gainers and losers

Apollo Hospitals stole the spotlight on Nifty with a strong 6.19% jump, while Hindalco and Bharat Electronics also saw solid gains—though IndusInd Bank slipped despite the rally.

Even as foreign investors sold shares worth ₹3,398 crore on August 12, domestic buyers kept things steady by picking up ₹3,507 crore in stocks.

With US inflation steady at 2.7%, hopes for a US Fed rate cut are up too—plus gold prices ticked higher as more people looked for safer bets.