Sensex gains 215 points, Nifty settles above 25,530 mark

If you're following the markets or just curious about what's moving your money apps, IT stocks—like Tech Mahindra , TCS, Infosys , and HCL Tech—finally snapped their losing streak. This is good news for anyone with tech-heavy investments or mutual funds.

Financial stocks hold back gains

A big push came from Wall Street's tech surge (upbeat earnings from NVIDIA) and record highs in Japan. Plus, foreign and domestic investors pumped in over ₹6,600 crore yesterday.

Still, financial stocks like Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank kept gains in check—so it wasn't an all-out party for every sector.