Sensex gains 215 points, Nifty settles above 25,530 mark
Sensex and Nifty kicked off Thursday on a positive note, thanks to a strong rebound in tech stocks after days of losses.
By 9:17am Sensex was up 215 points at 82,490, while Nifty rose to 25,538.
IT stocks finally see some love
If you're following the markets or just curious about what's moving your money apps, IT stocks—like Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech—finally snapped their losing streak.
This is good news for anyone with tech-heavy investments or mutual funds.
Financial stocks hold back gains
A big push came from Wall Street's tech surge (upbeat earnings from NVIDIA) and record highs in Japan. Plus, foreign and domestic investors pumped in over ₹6,600 crore yesterday.
Still, financial stocks like Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank kept gains in check—so it wasn't an all-out party for every sector.