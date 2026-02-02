Sensex gains 223 points as STT impact fades

Brokers, exchanges were hit hard by STT hike

The STT hike—effective date not specified in the source—means trading futures and options will get pricier by ₹0.30-₹0.70 per contract.

This could shrink F&O trading volumes by up to 30%, which is tough news for popular brokerages like Angel One and Groww, and exchange BSE, which had already seen their stocks tumble, in some reports by as much as 13.5%, while BSE was reported down about 10%.