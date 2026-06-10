Sensex up 380 points, Nifty crosses 23,300: What's driving rally?
What's the story
The Indian stock market opened on a positive note today, with the Sensex rising by 378.77 points or 0.51% to hit 74,297.52. Meanwhile, the Nifty gained 75.50 points or 0.32% to reach 23,317.60 in early trade. The upward movement comes despite renewed hostilities in West Asia after Israel launched fresh strikes on Iran, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.
Investor sentiment
Geopolitical tensions and market resilience
The market's resilience in the face of renewed geopolitical tensions has surprised many investors. Usually, such events lead to a selloff in risk assets. However, Dalal Street is focusing on several factors that are supporting the rally. These include stable crude oil prices, strength in defensive stocks and hopes that the conflict will remain contained.
Oil market
Crude oil prices remain stable
The biggest risk from any conflict in West Asia is a sharp rise in crude oil prices. However, despite the fresh attacks, crude prices have remained relatively calm. Brent crude rose only 0.67% to $92.06 per barrel while WTI crude gained 0.60% to $88.73 per barrel. This stability has helped investors avoid panic selling and keep the market afloat.
Stock performance
FMCG stocks lead the rally
The market rally was largely driven by defensive FMCG stocks and heavyweight companies. The Nifty FMCG sector was the top performer, rising 1.52%. Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent and Asian Paints were among the major gainers on Sensex. Despite some stocks remaining under pressure, the strength in heavyweight stocks helped lift the benchmark indices.
Market outlook
Broader market shows mixed trend
The broader market showed a mixed trend with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 slipping slightly. Among sectoral indices, apart from FMCG, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services gained slightly. However, other sectors like Metal, Media and Auto witnessed minor declines. India VIX rose nearly 1% to 15.73 indicating caution still lingers in the air despite today's positive opening for Sensex and Nifty.