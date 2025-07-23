Sensex gains 500 points, Nifty settles above 25,200 mark

Big day for the Indian stock market: Nifty closed above its key 20-day moving average for the first time in nearly two weeks, ending at 25,219.90 (up 0.63%). Sensex also rose by more than 500 points to close at 82,726.64.

Strong moves in leaders kept the mood upbeat This rally was led by auto and banking stocks—Tata Motors jumped 2.6% and Bharti Airtel gained 2.2%.

Even with some sectors like IT and consumer goods slipping, strong moves in these leaders kept the mood upbeat.

The rupee did weaken against the dollar, but overall market vibes were positive.

Global trade optimism is playing a big role Global trade optimism is playing a big role—progress in US-Japan trade talks has lifted confidence across banking, finance, auto, and healthcare sectors.

Meanwhile, realty and media stocks saw some selling pressure.

Technical signals hint that bullish momentum could keep building if things stay on track.