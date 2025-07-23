Sensex gains 500 points, Nifty settles above 25,200 mark
Big day for the Indian stock market: Nifty closed above its key 20-day moving average for the first time in nearly two weeks, ending at 25,219.90 (up 0.63%).
Sensex also rose by more than 500 points to close at 82,726.64.
Strong moves in leaders kept the mood upbeat
This rally was led by auto and banking stocks—Tata Motors jumped 2.6% and Bharti Airtel gained 2.2%.
Even with some sectors like IT and consumer goods slipping, strong moves in these leaders kept the mood upbeat.
The rupee did weaken against the dollar, but overall market vibes were positive.
Global trade optimism is playing a big role
Global trade optimism is playing a big role—progress in US-Japan trade talks has lifted confidence across banking, finance, auto, and healthcare sectors.
Meanwhile, realty and media stocks saw some selling pressure.
Technical signals hint that bullish momentum could keep building if things stay on track.
Nifty to watch for next leg of rally
All eyes are now on whether Nifty can maintain its upward momentum to keep this rally going. Upcoming corporate earnings and US economic data will be key to watch.
There's also growing interest in stocks like Lodha and Oberoi Realty as investors look for new opportunities amid all this action.