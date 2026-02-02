Sensex gains 944 points, Nifty settles above 25,000 mark
After a rough Sunday, the stock market made a strong comeback—Sensex shot up 944 points to 81,667 and Nifty climbed 263 points to finish above 25,000.
This rebound followed a steep drop caused by a hike in transaction tax on derivatives.
Market reacts to policy changes
Big swings like this show how quickly markets can react—and recover—from policy changes.
Even after foreign investors sold off shares, late-session value buying helped the market recover.
If you're curious about how money moves or thinking about investing someday, moments like these are good reminders of how dynamic the market can be.
Investors cheer as inflation worries ease
Falling oil prices helped ease inflation worries, giving investors some breathing room.
Plus, Power Grid's big spending plans and Tata Motors's impressive sales numbers gave their stocks an extra push.
Other names like Adani Ports and Asian Paints also saw solid gains—so confidence seems to be making a comeback across the board.