Sensex gains nearly 800 points, Nifty settles above 22,960 mark

The Indian stock market witnessed a major surge on Monday, with both the Sensex and Nifty closing higher for the third consecutive day. The BSE Sensex soared by 787 points to close at 74,107 while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 255 points to end at a strong 22,968. The rally was fueled by falling oil prices and a stronger rupee.

Market capitalization Investor wealth surges by ₹5 lakh crore The rally in the Indian stock market resulted in a massive increase of over ₹5 lakh crore in investor wealth in just one session. The total value of BSE-listed companies jumped from ₹422 lakh crore to more than ₹427 lakh crore. This growth wasn't limited to large-cap stocks; midcap and smallcap indices also witnessed significant gains, reflecting positive sentiment across the market.

Sector performance Banking stocks fuel market rally Banking stocks played a pivotal role in the market rally, with the Nifty Bank index surging 1,060 points to close at 52,609. All constituents of this index ended in the green. Axis Bank led the gains with nearly a 4% rise while HDFC Bank advanced around 3% after reporting healthy Q4 business growth. This boosted confidence in the sector's outlook and contributed significantly to today's market performance.

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