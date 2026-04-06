Sensex gains nearly 800 points, Nifty settles above 22,960 mark
What's the story
The Indian stock market witnessed a major surge on Monday, with both the Sensex and Nifty closing higher for the third consecutive day. The BSE Sensex soared by 787 points to close at 74,107 while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 255 points to end at a strong 22,968. The rally was fueled by falling oil prices and a stronger rupee.
Market capitalization
Investor wealth surges by ₹5 lakh crore
The rally in the Indian stock market resulted in a massive increase of over ₹5 lakh crore in investor wealth in just one session. The total value of BSE-listed companies jumped from ₹422 lakh crore to more than ₹427 lakh crore. This growth wasn't limited to large-cap stocks; midcap and smallcap indices also witnessed significant gains, reflecting positive sentiment across the market.
Sector performance
Banking stocks fuel market rally
Banking stocks played a pivotal role in the market rally, with the Nifty Bank index surging 1,060 points to close at 52,609. All constituents of this index ended in the green. Axis Bank led the gains with nearly a 4% rise while HDFC Bank advanced around 3% after reporting healthy Q4 business growth. This boosted confidence in the sector's outlook and contributed significantly to today's market performance.
Market trends
Broader markets outshine
The broader markets outperformed, reflecting a strong risk appetite among investors. The Midcap index jumped 816 points to close at 54,493. This indicates robust participation beyond index heavyweights and shows that market breadth remained firmly in favor of bulls with advancing shares outpacing decliners in a ratio of 4:1 on the exchanges. This broad-based strength underscores the depth of the ongoing rally and suggests improving investor confidence.