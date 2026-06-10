Sensex jumps 1,010 points as Nifty tops 23,400 mark
Business
Big day for Indian stocks! The Sensex jumped 1,010 points to hit an intraday high of 74,535, while the Nifty crossed the key 23,400 mark.
This surge added more than ₹5 lakh crore to the total value of BSE-listed companies, now standing at over ₹460 lakh crore.
Brent under $92 boosts Indian markets
Falling crude oil prices gave markets a boost: Brent crude slid below $92 per barrel even with global tensions in play.
While major indices soared, midcap and smallcap stocks slipped slightly.
On the bright side, volatility dropped (India VIX down to 15.47), hinting that investors are feeling calmer.
FMCG and private banks led the gains (think Hindustan Unilever and ICICI Bank) while Tata Steel weighed on metals.