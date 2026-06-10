Sensex jumps 1,010 points as Nifty tops 23,400 mark

Brent under $92 boosts Indian markets

Falling crude oil prices gave markets a boost: Brent crude slid below $92 per barrel even with global tensions in play.

While major indices soared, midcap and smallcap stocks slipped slightly.

On the bright side, volatility dropped (India VIX down to 15.47), hinting that investors are feeling calmer.

FMCG and private banks led the gains (think Hindustan Unilever and ICICI Bank) while Tata Steel weighed on metals.