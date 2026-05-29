Sensex jumps 220 after reports of possible U.S.-Iran ceasefire extension

Indian markets upbeat, foreign selling ₹1,000cr

Market mood stayed upbeat overall: ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and Reliance also saw nearly 1% gains.

There was a bit more volatility (the India VIX ticked up), but most broader indices opened in the green.

Falling Brent crude prices (now under $93 a barrel) and a slightly stronger rupee helped boost confidence.

However, foreign investors kept selling off shares worth over ₹1,000 crore even as analysts pointed out that strong fourth-quarter earnings in finance and metals are keeping spirits high.