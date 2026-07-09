Sensex jumps 238.22 points, Nifty above 23,950 as realty leads

Sun Pharma tops gainers, markets upbeat

Sun Pharma topped the gainers list with a 2.6% rise, while Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank also saw decent gains.

On the flip side, Dr Reddy's Labs dropped nearly 6% over quality concerns.

SML Mahindra popped 5% after reporting strong June numbers, and Solex Energy got a boost from a big solar order.

The rupee strengthened against the dollar, and more than 100 stocks, including Capri Global and Titan, hit fresh yearly highs, pointing to upbeat market vibes overall.