Sensex jumps 238.22 points, Nifty above 23,950 as realty leads
Indian stock markets made a solid comeback on Thursday after last session's dip.
Sensex closed up by 238.22 points at 76,741.82, and Nifty finished above the 23,950 mark.
The realty sector led the charge with a strong 3.5% jump, showing renewed buying interest across the board.
Sun Pharma tops gainers, markets upbeat
Sun Pharma topped the gainers list with a 2.6% rise, while Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank also saw decent gains.
On the flip side, Dr Reddy's Labs dropped nearly 6% over quality concerns.
SML Mahindra popped 5% after reporting strong June numbers, and Solex Energy got a boost from a big solar order.
The rupee strengthened against the dollar, and more than 100 stocks, including Capri Global and Titan, hit fresh yearly highs, pointing to upbeat market vibes overall.